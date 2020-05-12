AAP AFL

AFL bars players from second-tier leagues

By AAP Newswire

Nic Naitanui - AAP

1 of 1

The AFL will attempt to organise scratch matches for players who miss selection in their senior team once the season resumes.

The league has ruled no AFL-listed player can take part in second-tier competitions like the VFL, SANFL, WAFL and NEAFL this year.

Barring players from lower-level leagues is just one of the health requirements for the AFL to restart - likely in June - amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AFL says it is considering arrangements for games between other clubs in a "controlled environment" but is undecided on the best way to do it.

"... In line with government and AFL protocols, in order to have continuity in game play and improve their possibility for selection," a league statement read.

List sizes vary but some clubs have up to 47 players when you factor in rookies.

If a team has a completely healthy list, that means up to 25-listed players per-team could miss out on a game each week.

Scratch matches would allow AFL players to stay match-fit and push their case for selection outside of training.

Eight of the 10 Victorian-based clubs fielded their own VFL reserves teams last year, but some part-time footballers are involved in those sides.

The AFL's other eight teams all have lower-level teams in their name, except for Fremantle whose footballers play with Peel Thunder in the WAFL.

It would be near impossible to safely combine the professional and semi-professional environments and adhere to strict medical protocols.

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas said he was disappointed the club could not compete in the SANFL in its 150th anniversary year.

"We are a foundation club of the SANFL and proud of this heritage. We look forward to continuing that legacy in the SANFL in 2021," Thomas said.

"It is unfortunate, but it's a necessary measure to protect our people."

Latest articles

Education

GSSC students enjoy free internet and laptops as part of Australian-first project

In the lead-up to Term 2, Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Lauren Millar was not sure how she was going to learn remotely without internet or a computer at home. But she was given a lifeline. Her family was chosen to be part of...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education department takes Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member to VCAT

A member of the group Stop Shepparton’s New Super School has been ordered to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by the Department of Education, in a dispute over a Freedom of Information request.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Kialla West students head back to school

When the bell rang to start term two, schools throughout the Goulburn Valley were unusually quiet. Roll call was swift at Kialla West Primary School, with only five students on campus for the first day of term, 12 on Thursday and eight signed up for...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

AFL

State leagues vital for AFL: GWS draftees

Jake Riccardi and Tom Hutchesson, both drafted by GWS as mature-age recruits, believe the importance of state leagues to the AFL can’t be underestimated.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Payments banned to ensure SANFL survival

SANFL players, coaches and umpires will work without payment in 2020 under a plan designed to ensure the league and its clubs survive the financial crisis.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Kennett tips AFL to unveil full fixture

The AFL is preparing to release its return-to-play plan and Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett expects it will include a full fixture for the reworked 2020 season.

AAP Newswire