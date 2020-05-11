AAP AFL

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide Crows - AAP

1 of 1

Adelaide assistant coach Ben Hart has been stood down and 16 Crows players given suspended one-game bans for breaking the AFL's coronavirus training protocols.

Hart will not be able to access the club facilities or have contact with players for six weeks for overseeing last week's botched training session in the Barossa Valley.

An AFL investigation found the breach was inadvertent and the Crows were was not seeking a competitive advantage when they trained together.

The 16 players and Hart were in self-isolation at a golf resort in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide, after returning to South Australia from interstate.

The group had received permission to train in pairs, as stipulated by AFL coronavirus protocols.

But towards the end of two-hour session last Thursday the players - in two groups of eight - trained together.

AFL general counsel Andrew Dillon said the sanctions on the 16 players and Hart were taken under current protocols.

But the Crows appear fortunate as the penalties were delivered before AFL toughens its rules regarding training as coronavirus restrictions are eased around Australia.

The AFL commission met on Monday and will soon announce "strengthened protocols", Dillon said.

"The (current) protocols are clear and the (Crows') actions in this matter, whilst not pre-planned, are a breach of them," Dillon said in a statement.

"We take this matter extremely seriously. We will not compromise the health and well-being of the community."

SA Police investigated the Crows but opted not to fine them for breaking the state's quarantine rules.

The 16 players included eight with AFL experience - Tom Doedee, who is in the Crows leadership group, Kyle Hartigan, Ben Davis, Billy Frampton, Elliott Himmelberg, Myles Poholke, Ben Keays and Lachlan Murphy.

The remainder - Will Hamill, Ayce Taylor, Lachlan Sholl, Jordon Butts, Lachlan Gollant, Ronin O'Connor, Fischer McAsey, Josh Worrell - are yet to play an AFL game.

The Crows, who admitted and apologised for the breach, accepted the sanctions.

"Relevant approvals were provided by both the AFL and SA Police for 16 players and an assistant coach to stay in a quarantine hub in the Barossa Valley," the club said in a statement.

"(Approvals included) permission to train in pairs in the open space areas and adhering to social distancing.

"The club acknowledges adherence to these protocols did not occur during the delivery of certain elements of the training program."

The investigation found the players complied with protocols for the majority of the session when they worked in pairs before separating into two groups of eight players.

One group completed an eight-minute kicking drill while the other an eight-minute running drill in pairs, before swapping.

The breaches occurred during the kicking drills, supervised by Hart.

Latest articles

News

New lawn section at Shepparton Public Cemetery

Shepparton Cemetery has opened a new non-denominational lawn section which will accommodate an estimated 600 additional graves. Shepparton Cemetery secretary to the Trust Joanne Crowe said the new lawn was ready to host burials for the public, but...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Birthday donation for Shepparton FoodLink

When you’re 12 years old, birthdays are about soccer with your mates, a big party, perhaps some loud music and dancing and loads of presents. But for Venuja Atukorala, his 12th birthday on Friday was a bit different.

John Lewis
News

Shepparton’s Wes and Ethel Manton celebrate 65 years of marriage

Shepparton’s Wesley and Ethel Manton have been partners in business and in life so it makes sense their connection goes beyond just love. On Thursday the couple, who were dairy farmers in Stanhope, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary without...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

AFL

WA’s AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia’s two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

AAP Newswire
AFL

State leagues vital for AFL: GWS draftees

Jake Riccardi and Tom Hutchesson, both drafted by GWS as mature-age recruits, believe the importance of state leagues to the AFL can’t be underestimated.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Payments banned to ensure SANFL survival

SANFL players, coaches and umpires will work without payment in 2020 under a plan designed to ensure the league and its clubs survive the financial crisis.

AAP Newswire