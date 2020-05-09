SA clubs prepared for AFL away games

South Australia's two clubs are fully prepared to play extended strings of away matches in order to facilitate the AFL season restart.

The state's tight border restrictions and coronavirus quarantine protocols mean Adelaide and Port Adelaide could be forced to play matches outside SA for the foreseeable future.

The teams could even be required to relocate to Victoria indefinitely.

The same situation applies to both Fremantle and West Coast, with Western Australia currently operating under similar restrictions to SA.

Crows coach Matthew Nicks, whose club is still waiting to learn details of its penalty for breaching AFL coronavirus training protocols this week, said Adelaide would make the sacrifice and relocate or play consecutive away games if necessary.

"Our preference would be to play home and away, obviously, to give us that advantage when we do play at home," Nicks told Fox Footy on Saturday.

"But we are 100 per cent flexible and we'll do whatever it takes from here to play footy.

"If that means we're forced to play away from home for a month or two months at the start of the season and maybe we can make that up later in the season, it will get done, whatever the AFL need us to do."

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch echoed Nicks' sentiments, noting South Australian premier Steven Marshall's commitment to ensuring COVID-19 infection rates within the state remained low.

"The first couple of weeks we may have to play away and not play at home, that's just part of the right path for South Australia to take," Koch said.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews is set to provide an update on his state's coronavirus restrictions on Monday, which could clear a path for the AFL.

Some estimates have put the AFL season on track to resume in June, however, the league's plans will be shaped by the respective state governments.