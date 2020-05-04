AAP AFL

Buckley tips end of AFL import recruiting

By AAP Newswire

Nathan Buckley - AAP

1 of 1

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley expects international recruiting programs will be one of the casualties of AFL cost-cutting measures.

American ruck-forward Mason Cox has been a success story under Buckley's watch, playing 59 games for the Magpies, who have also dabbled with Irish recruits.

Current rookie-listed pair Mark Keane and Anton Tohill are following in the footsteps of countryman Marty Clarke, who retired at the end of 2014.

But Buckley tipped reduced football department spending amid dire financial circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic could spell the end of international recruiting for the foreseeable future.

Expected reductions in AFL playing-list sizes will reduce clubs' willingness to take chances on project players, while the Category B rookie system and Next Generation Academy programs could also be in the gun.

"Appreciate your international players because it's probably going to be a lot harder for them to get into the top level and a lot harder for us to find them than it may have been in previous decades," Buckley told fans in a live chat through Collingwood's social media channels.

"We spent a bit of money to do that and maybe the industry may not be able to afford it because we have to look after first things first, but that's yet to be seen."

Cox has stayed in Melbourne during the AFL shutdown period while Keane and Tohill returned to their home country.

Buckley said the Magpies were working with AFL and government officials to get the Irish pair back to Melbourne ahead of a possible return to training this month.

"Getting the boys back from Ireland is a logistical challenge at the moment," Buckley said.

"The regulations of our Australian border control to support our fight against this virus is part of it, so we're working with the government and with the AFL to get our Irish boys back."

Latest articles

News

April rain in Goulburn and Murray valleys brings smiles to farmers’ faces.

Nothing brings a smile to a farmer’s face more than rain — and with April delivering some of the best falls in decades, many have good reason to be happy. With falls more than triple the monthly average of around 32 mm, many are hailing...

Sophie Baldwin
News

Melbourne man denied bail after allegedly extorting Shepparton accountant

A Melbourne concreter allegedly involved in extorting and threatening to kill a prominent Shepparton accountant has been denied bail. Hasan Genc, 34, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday via video link for a bail application, which...

Liz Mellino
News

What are locals looking forward to doing after lockdown?

We asked you: What is the first thing you want to do after lockdown restrictions are lifted? It seems like dining out, family visits, hugs, and seeing friends are all the go — in other words, the simple things of life. Jan Phillips: A coffee...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

AFL

WA clubs’ head start prevented by AFL

West Coast and Fremantle’s plans to take advantage of relaxed coronavirus restrictions in WA have been stopped by the AFL following complaints from rival clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Police, AFL investigating three Dockers

Three Fremantle Dockers AFL players are under police investigation after allegedly breaking social distancing rules at a house party over the weekend.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire