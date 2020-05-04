Bulldogs called back for AFL restart

Western Bulldogs have called all players back to Melbourne to prepare for an AFL season restart.

The move comes amid growing optimism that the 2020 season - which was put on hold on March 21 - could resume next month.

The AFL has floated its controversial quarantine hubs proposal but is hopeful the hubs won't be required as part of a return-to-play plan when it is announced next week.

"There's certainly across the industry the suggestion that we should get organised," Gordon told SEN Breakfast on Monday.

"Players have gone home and the call has gone out to get them back.

"That's true for the Bulldogs' interstate players as much as anyone else's."

As clubs eagerly await an official restart date, Gordon backed the AFL's decision to limit all clubs to training in groups of two, after consternation from some clubs based outside Victoria.

West Coast and Fremantle had been hopeful of training in larger groups after the Western Australian government last week lifted the local limit on outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

Clubs in South Australia and Queensland are operating under similar local rulings.

But the AFL quickly stepped in to ensure the 10 Victorian clubs, along with Sydney and GWS, were not disadvantaged by different restrictions in different states.

AFL football boss Steve Hocking stressed all 18 teams must abide by initial rules where players can only train with one other person.

"There's obviously a considerable competitive advantage to be able to train together and I think it's fair that the AFL regulate that so that there's equity across the players in the competition," Gordon said.