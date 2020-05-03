Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

Adelaide board member Rod Jameson has warned players who choose not to enter a quarantine hub could be placing their AFL futures in jeopardy.

With hubs continuing to spark debate, Port Adelaide footy boss Chris Davies said that his club is "not in the slave trade".

The worst-case scenario of up to 20 weeks in a hub is increasingly unlikely, but shorter-term hubs remain an option for the AFL to reboot the stalled season.

Several players have baulked at the prospect of playing games in isolation away from their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There will be some decisions made at the end of the year," Jameson told ABC SA Grandstand on Sunday.

"Lists are going to be reduced, now because of your decision to maybe not play this year it might impact how we consider whether you want to be on the list next year as well.

"There are so many things to consider.

"We could end up going from 46-48 players down to 36 or 35, so it could be that potentially players on contracts won't have contracts."

Crows football chief Adam Kelly took a more conciliatory tone when asked about the prospect of a player refusing to go into a hub.

"We're fully aware that being away from home would conflict with their responsibilities as fathers, as husbands, and there could be other circumstances within our players' lives where they think it's going to be hard for them to be in a hub,'' Kelly said.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it.

"But as a club our priority is our people, their well-being and ensuring we've got all the support for them and their decision making.''

There is growing confidence a return to playing games as early as June is possible after the national cabinet agreed on a set of principles for stalled sporting codes on Friday.

A new pay deal struck with players allows the league to play games into December if required, but the AFL is aiming to complete a 17-round season by October 31.

Davies urged Power players to think carefully before opting out of a hub scenario, but is understanding of the pressures involved.

"Our position is clear: if a player came to me or Ken (Hinkley) with legitimate concerns about going into a hub then we would listen," Davies said.

"We would expect that the player has thought about the position that they're going to take before coming and making any sort of assessment as to whether they said that they didn't want to go.

"But at the same time we're not in the slave trade here."