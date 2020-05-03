AAP AFL

AFL bias toward Vic clubs: Port’s Rockliff

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide's Tom Rockliff - AAP

1 of 1

Port Adelaide midfielder Tom Rockliff has accused the AFL of bias toward Victorian teams after the league's ruling to prevent certain clubs resuming group training.

The Western Australian government has lifted the local limit on outdoor gatherings to 10 people with the state's COVID-19 cases declining.

The ruling in WA matches that of South Australia and would have allowed teams in those states to expand their training groups as the AFL moves toward restarting the postponed season.

But the AFL quickly stepped in to ensure some clubs weren't disadvantaged, stressing all teams must abide by initial rules where players can only train with one other person.

While Rockliff - who captained Brisbane and has spent his entire 191-game career outside of Victoria - could understand the AFL's predicament, he was still frustrated by the stance.

"I sort of get where the AFL's coming from. They wanted to go with Scott Morrison's advice and the federal government," Rockliff told ABC Radio.

"The ability for us to train in groups would have been handy but as we know the AFL makes the rules and it's generally got a bias towards Victorian teams, and that's just the way it goes.

"It's something we have to adjust to but I sort of understand it in this scenario."

West Coast chief executive Trevor Nisbett is expecting the AFL to soon change the rules surrounding group training.

"At the moment, we can have our players around in groups of 10, by law, but protocols from the AFL are you can only do it in pairs," he said.

"That will change very rapidly and hopefully we'll be able to at least start training with groups of 10 and then a few weeks down the track we may be able to get a full group of guys training together."

Latest articles

News

Search for missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar. The 27-year-old was last seen leaving a Cobram address on Thursday, April 30 about 9pm. It is believed he may be travelling in a grey 2010 Ford Falcon...

Shepparton News
News

Abandoned vehicle no cause for concern, say police

-------------------------------

Liz Mellino
News

Record rain and emergency callouts for Greater Shepparton

State Emergency Services have been slammed with calls for help from the Greater Shepparton area as record rain falls across the region. In 48 hours from Wednesday to Friday, the Benalla unit was the most busy in Victoria, attending 30 requests for...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

AFL

WA clubs’ head start prevented by AFL

West Coast and Fremantle’s plans to take advantage of relaxed coronavirus restrictions in WA have been stopped by the AFL following complaints from rival clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Police, AFL investigating three Dockers

Three Fremantle Dockers AFL players are under police investigation after allegedly breaking social distancing rules at a house party over the weekend.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire