AAP AFL

NT offers to host AFL games with fans

By AAP Newswire

NT offer to host AFL games, with crowds. - AAP

1 of 1

The AFL has been thrown a lucrative offer by Northern Territory's chief minister Michael Gunner to host games in front of crowds this year.

Australian sporting codes had all but resigned hope of staging matches with spectators in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But with just 28 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Northern Territory, the government is already moving to ease restrictions.

This includes plans to resume competitive sport with crowds from June 5.

Gunner said the AFL should consider restarting its season in the Northern Territory - "the safest place in Australia".

"You can play a footy game, you can have a crowd," he told Sky News on Friday.

"It's the dry season up here in Darwin, it's a magic place to be.

"So for me, that's a massive attraction I would've thought to anybody, including the AFL."

The AFL is considering putting clubs into isolation hubs for up to 20 weeks to restart the season, but league boss Gillon McLachlan says that remains the "most extreme scenario".

McLachlan is awaiting key decisions from governments around Australia before making any announcement on the AFL resuming amid the pandemic.

Every state and territory has been considered for a potential hub base during recent weeks, including the Northern Territory, but the assumption had been crowds would still be barred.

Last month, Collingwood president Eddie McGuire declared the Northern Territory should be ruled out because "we have to be very careful of our indigenous population, particularly in the remote areas of Australia".

Latest articles

News

Tatura Community House will deliver thousands of goodwill envelopes throughout town

Tatura Community House is preparing thousands of goodwill envelopes for delivery to every household across town, in a bid to connect with community members who are socially isolated. The 2000 envelopes will be packed with a tea bag, coffee and...

Madi Chwasta
Faith in isolation

With mosques closed, Shepparton’s Ali Al Battaat continues faith at home

When COVID-19 put an abrupt end to mass gatherings, Shepparton’s religious circles experienced a dramatic upheaval. Many daily and weekly faith rituals were suddenly moved from the church, mosque, temple and hall to the home. In this series, News...

Charmayne Allison
News

Drummond Rd drainage problem “passing the buck”

Lake Victoria seems to temporarily shift to the corner of Drummond and New Dookie roads when there is heavy rainfall — and for business owner Jim Hasan it is not a laughing matter. Mr Hasan says he has complained to Greater Shepparton City...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

WA clubs’ head start prevented by AFL

West Coast and Fremantle’s plans to take advantage of relaxed coronavirus restrictions in WA have been stopped by the AFL following complaints from rival clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Police, AFL investigating three Dockers

Three Fremantle Dockers AFL players are under police investigation after allegedly breaking social distancing rules at a house party over the weekend.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire