Suns staying patient over AFL hub plans

Gold Coast players haven't declared any opposition to going into an AFL isolation hub, as the Suns wait for a clearer idea of just how the season will resume.

Reports have suggested players could face up to 21 weeks in isolation without their families under a worst-case scenario, prompting concerns players would stand down rather than enter a hub.

Suns coach Stuart Dew says as far as he's aware none of his squad are concerned, adding the club had urged players to sit tight until the AFL releases a more detailed outline of just what would need to happen to get back to playing games.

"As a footy club we've told all our players and staff, let's not get too caught up in some of the details that do get floated because that's not all the scenarios," Dew said.

"One thing the AFL's done really well is investigate every scenario.

"It's just having a balanced view and once we get that then we can dig a bit deeper into the details."

Dew's wife Sarah Cumming was one of several journalists taking part in a video conference with the Suns coach on Friday.

The pair have two young children, daughter Frankie and son Jack, but Dew said his family commitments wouldn't give him concern about entering a hub.

"At this time we need to support the game that supports us," Dew said.

"We'll find a way like we always have.

"It'll be a moment in time. It'll only be a short period and we'll look back on it and think 'gee, how did we get through that' but that's like everyone at this stage."

Dew also acknowledged how bizarre the situation would have been for top draft picks Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell.

The pair made their AFL debuts behind closed doors at Metricon Stadium in the round one loss to Port Adelaide but have been kicking their heels since.

"They were that excited for round one but it was all a bit of a blur for everyone involved in round one, that was such a unique week," Dew said.

"They were able to experience that with their families and then all of a sudden they were back home. It'll feel like their debut all over again."