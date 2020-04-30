Police clear Dockers over house party

Fremantle players Luke Ryan, Michael Frederick and Jason Carter have escaped police prosecution but the trio still face club sanctions after attending a house party.

The Dockers are investigating the actions of the three players after they appeared in a video posted to social media while coronavirus restrictions were in place.

Seven people are seen in the video, which was reportedly filmed in Perth on Sunday night.

Western Australia had restricted gatherings to two people until Monday, when the limit was raised to 10 people.

A police investigation was launched on Wednesday, but was short-lived with Police Commissioner Chris Dawson calling Fremantle chief executive Simon Garlick on Thursday morning.

"I've just told Simon that the police are not going to be dealing with this any further," Dawson told 6PR.

"I'm not having a crack at the media but it's a bit instructive that these people are high-profile footballers.

"I'm not going to waste valuable police time, we've made an assessment, there's nothing to see here in terms of any breach.

"We do still need to maintain careful approaches with hygiene and I would expect that the club and the AFL can deal with that internally."

Ryan, 24, emerged as an important intercept defender for Fremantle last year and played his 50th AFL game in round one this year before the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Carter, 20, has played only two senior games, and 19-year-old Frederick is yet to make his AFL debut after being drafted last November.

The incident involving the Dockers trio came just days after NRL players Nathan Cleary, Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Tyronne Roberts-Davis were fined for similar offences.

Last month, North Melbourne AFL players Cameron Zurhaar and Nick Larkey were forced to apologise for hosting a party and breaching social distancing guidelines.

On the same night as Zurhaar and Larkey's party, Geelong vice-captain Mark Blicavs also hosted at a gathering at his house, which he later apologised for.