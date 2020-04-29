AAP AFL

Three Dockers under AFL investigation

Fremantle AFL star Luke Ryan is one of three Dockers under investigation over a possible breach of coronavirus restrictions after allegedly attending a house party last weekend.

Senior Dockers defender Ryan and young teammates Michael Frederick and Jason Carter have been seen in a social media video that sparked the investigation.

Seven people are seen in the video, which was reportedly filmed in Perth on Sunday night.

Western Australia had restricted gatherings to two people until Monday, when the limit was raised to 10 people.

An AFL spokesperson told AAP the league was aware of the incident and a Fremantle club spokesman confirmed an investigation was under way.

"We have been made aware of a video of a small gathering of people at a home on Sunday night, including three Fremantle players," the Dockers spokesman said.

"We are in the process of speaking to the players involved and gathering all the relevant details and information.

"Once that is completed, the club will be in a position to comment further."

Ryan, 24, emerged as an important intercept defender for Fremantle last year and played his 50th AFL game in round one this year before the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Carter, 20, has played only two senior games, and 19-year-old Frederick is yet to make his AFL debut after being drafted last November.

The alleged incident involving the Dockers trio comes just days after NRL players Nathan Cleary, Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Tyronne Roberts-Davis were fined for similar offences.

Last month, North Melbourne AFL players Cameron Zurhaar and Nick Larkey were forced to apologise for hosting a party and breaching social distancing guidelines.

