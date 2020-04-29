AAP AFL

Crows assistant coach departs in AFL

By AAP Newswire

Adelade Crows assistant coach departs

Assistant coach Martin Mattner is leaving the Adelaide Crows as the AFL club restructures coaching ranks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mattner, who had been at the Crows since late 2018, follows development coach Paul Thomas in departing the club.

"These are challenging times which have brought about unfortunate decisions," Adelaide's head of football Adam Kelly said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mattner played for the Crows and Sydney, where he later became an assistant coach.

He returned to South Australia and coached Sturt to two SANFL premierships before joining the Crows.

The AFL season has been suspended until at least May 31, with the Crows to finalise their coaching structures ahead of any resumption of competition.

