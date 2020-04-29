AFL star’s premiership medal stolen

Western Bulldogs star Easton Wood's AFL premiership medal has been stolen.

Victoria Police allege it was taken during a burglary in the inner Melbourne suburb of Albert Park between April 14 and 26.

Wood, 30, was the Bulldogs' stand-in captain for their drought-breaking grand final win over Sydney in 2016.

His medal is one of several items of sentimental value that police say were stolen.

"It is believed a 2016 AFL premiership medal, a 2016 AFL premiership Tissot watch, a World War I service identification tag and other items were stolen during the incident," a police statement read.

"The property holds sentimental value to the victims who were not home at the time.

"Investigators have released images of the unique items in the hope someone may recognise them and come forward.

"The silver World War I service identification tag is engraved with 'Sayers SA 1830' on the front and 'Nugget' on the back."

Wood stepped down as Bulldogs captain in December after holding the role fulltime for the previous two seasons.

He remains in the Bulldogs' leadership group.