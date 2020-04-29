AAP AFL

Tennis star slams AFL players’ hubs stance

By AAP Newswire

Sam Groth - AAP

1 of 1

Australian sports stars Sam Groth and Scott Hend have led a chorus of criticism directed at AFL players over their stance on families entering proposed quarantine hubs.

AFL Media has reported some senior AFL players have threatened to stand down if their families are not allowed into the hubs, which are considered essential to the season resuming in the coming months.

Footballers have raised concerns with the AFL Players' Association about the possibility being away from families and loved ones for up to 20 weeks under a "worst-case scenario" that was put to them on Tuesday.

Their position shapes as a significant stumbling block for the AFL which is concerned about the financial cost of adding families to the hubs.

Former tennis star Groth spent months away from home each year before calling time on his career in 2018 and was not impressed with reports of AFL players saying clearance for families to enter hubs is "critical" to them approving the league's plan.

"Imagine having to travel away from home, family and friends to get paid to play sport for an extended period of time, it's unfathomable," Groth tweeted sarcastically with a facepalm emoji.

The Sydney Swans supporter added: "I love my footy as much as anyone. I know, it's hard being away from your support networks, from home, family, friends.

"It's tough on your mental health, draining. I agree the players didn't sign up for this, but these are extraordinary times. But they also wouldn't be the first."

Groth's comments drew mixed reactions from social media users.

Some slammed AFL players as "sooks" while others argued the footballers were in completely different situations to tennis players.

Australian golfer Hend chimed in, responding to Groth on Twitter.

"If u expect to get paid for a job u love then u will do whatever it takes to go and get it," Hend tweeted.

"Having a wage secured b4 u even play. Wow some people would give anything to have that option.

"Norhing (sic) is free in this world, do what u can to get rewarded."

Former Test cricketer Dean Jones shared his opinion on the stance of the FL players on social media.

"Lucky they weren't cricketers!! We stayed overseas 3-4 months at times without families !" he tweeted.

AFLPA boss Paul Marsh said players' mental health and wellbeing were at the forefront of the association's minds and acknowledged players' concerns about the hubs.

"From our perspective it's a significant issue for the players with families," Marsh said on SEN radio.

"The AFL is well aware that that's an issue for us and we'll just need to keep working through it."

Latest articles

News

Heritage to be protected by new council policy

For more information, phone the Building and Planning Department on 5832 9730 or via email at [email protected] vic. gov. au or visithttp://greatershepparton. com. au/bpi/planning/statutory-planning/greater-shepparton-planning-scheme/c205

James Bennett
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health will increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 from today, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus. It comes after the state government announced it would aim to test...

Madi Chwasta
News

Surprise delivery gets thumbs up from Harding family

The Harding family received a special surprise on Monday, with a plethora of baked treats from the North End Bakehouse arriving on the doorstep. The first winner of the Shepparton News’ Surprise Delivery competition, the Shepparton family was...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

AAP Newswire
AFL

WA clubs’ head start prevented by AFL

West Coast and Fremantle’s plans to take advantage of relaxed coronavirus restrictions in WA have been stopped by the AFL following complaints from rival clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire