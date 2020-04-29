Tennis star slams AFL players’ hubs stance

Australian sports stars Sam Groth and Scott Hend have led a chorus of criticism directed at AFL players over their stance on families entering proposed quarantine hubs.

AFL Media has reported some senior AFL players have threatened to stand down if their families are not allowed into the hubs, which are considered essential to the season resuming in the coming months.

Footballers have raised concerns with the AFL Players' Association about the possibility being away from families and loved ones for up to 20 weeks under a "worst-case scenario" that was put to them on Tuesday.

Their position shapes as a significant stumbling block for the AFL which is concerned about the financial cost of adding families to the hubs.

Former tennis star Groth spent months away from home each year before calling time on his career in 2018 and was not impressed with reports of AFL players saying clearance for families to enter hubs is "critical" to them approving the league's plan.

"Imagine having to travel away from home, family and friends to get paid to play sport for an extended period of time, it's unfathomable," Groth tweeted sarcastically with a facepalm emoji.

The Sydney Swans supporter added: "I love my footy as much as anyone. I know, it's hard being away from your support networks, from home, family, friends.

"It's tough on your mental health, draining. I agree the players didn't sign up for this, but these are extraordinary times. But they also wouldn't be the first."

Groth's comments drew mixed reactions from social media users.

Some slammed AFL players as "sooks" while others argued the footballers were in completely different situations to tennis players.

Australian golfer Hend chimed in, responding to Groth on Twitter.

"If u expect to get paid for a job u love then u will do whatever it takes to go and get it," Hend tweeted.

"Having a wage secured b4 u even play. Wow some people would give anything to have that option.

"Norhing (sic) is free in this world, do what u can to get rewarded."

Former Test cricketer Dean Jones shared his opinion on the stance of the FL players on social media.

"Lucky they weren't cricketers!! We stayed overseas 3-4 months at times without families !" he tweeted.

AFLPA boss Paul Marsh said players' mental health and wellbeing were at the forefront of the association's minds and acknowledged players' concerns about the hubs.

"From our perspective it's a significant issue for the players with families," Marsh said on SEN radio.

"The AFL is well aware that that's an issue for us and we'll just need to keep working through it."