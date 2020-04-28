WA clubs’ head start on AFL rivals

West Coast are already a step ahead of their AFL rivals, taking advantage of relaxed coronavirus restrictions in Western Australia to resume training in larger groups.

WA premier Mark McGowan this week lifted the local limit on outdoor gatherings to 10 people after the state recorded a declining number of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The decision has allowed both the Eagles and Fremantle to expand their training groups as the AFL edges closer to unveiling its plan to reboot the 2020 season.

Clubs around the country have highlighted fluctuating levels of motivation as a major issue for players during the shutdown period as they train with no specific end goal in sight.

West Coast defender Brad Sheppard said the presence of more players in group exercises from this week would help ease that problem for his club.

"How well the WA public have gone about the distancing and isolation, it's given us and our state a leg up on the other states," Sheppard told TAB Radio on Tuesday.

"To be able to train with a couple more boys definitely - talking about that motivation - seeing other boys and seeing the hard work is why you play footy (and) the camaraderie.

"To be able to get a couple more players that you haven't seen in a while to come down and have a kick is something I was pretty happy about."

West Coast's football department had meetings planned on Tuesday, where players were set to be given updated information on what they were allowed to do under government restrictions.

"No doubt going forward if it's a green light we will be training in small groups, which I think is a great thing," Sheppard said.

The 179-game defender said he had spent some of his downtime during the AFL shutdown period learning how to surf, partly under the guidance of his cousin and Australian cricketer Mitch Marsh.