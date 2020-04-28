AAP AFL

Scott, Balme urge against further AFL cuts

By AAP Newswire

Balme - AAP

1 of 1

Senior football figures Chris Scott and Neil Balme have cautioned against dramatic cuts to the AFL in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of the competition.

Job losses have already been felt across the industry, with 80 per cent of staff at league headquarters and clubs stood down following the season's postponement in March.

Further cuts and changes are looming as the AFL attempts to battle through arguably the biggest financial crisis in competition history.

Balme, Richmond's football boss, is concerned by what the COVID-19 pandemic meant for the game's future.

"If you cut too much we are going to narrow the game rather than broaden the game," he told Nine's Footy Classified.

"We can't allow ourselves to be defined by the coronavirus, we have to get through it.

"I think we need to, at worst, stage things like reducing soft caps, rather than making a big cut.

"I think we would be very disappointed with our product if we did that."

Scott has urged the AFL to do whatever it can to ensure the crisis isn't long-lasting.

"To say you should over correct in a crisis doesn't say it should be permanent," the Geelong coach told Nine's Footy Classified.

"That's the challenge to make sure some of the short-term solutions won't become long-term negatives for the game.

"To turn around and say you're (clubs) not going to be developers of young talent anymore puts a big burden, a lot of pressure on who ends up managing the second or third-tier competitions."

Latest articles

Sport

Football Victoria’s Peter Filopoulos provides update

Football season could push as far into the year as December as the sport’s governing body in Victoria continues planning for a post-coronavirus world. Speaking on the Off The Pitch podcast, Football Victoria chief executive Peter Filopoulos said his...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Local products join AFL Gamers Network

Via streaming platform Twitch, a number of players including Zak Jones, Jaidyn Stephenson, Connor Rozee, Jack Higgins, Rory Atkins and Christian Petracca took to online to show their skills across the debut weekend, primarily playing first-person...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Bowls | Path out of lockdown becomes clearer

The road map out of the coronavirus pandemic has become clearer for lawn bowls clubs across Victoria. While Victoria remains at a stage three lockdown, Bowls Australia has updated its advice for other states on how to gradually resume activities...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

AAP Newswire
AFL

10-week AFL season an option: Dangerfield

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield says 16 games in 10 weeks is an option in order to get the competition up and running.

AAP Newswire
AFL

More AFLW honours for young gun Prespakis

Teen midfielder Madison Prespakis has claimed a second Carlton best-and-fairest award on the back of an outstanding AFLW season.

AAP Newswire