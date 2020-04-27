AAP AFL

Franklin to be nursed back into AFL games

By AAP Newswire

Lance Franklin - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney spearhead Lance Franklin will be eased back into the AFL through limited game time as he recovers from knee troubles.

The dynamite forward brought up his 300th AFL game in round 23 last year after missing nine rounds because of a hamstring injury.

After starting the pre-season in promising fashion, the 33-year-old suffered a knee setback, which required surgery, in January.

Swans coach John Longmire said Franklin could still have a devastating impact if only used in short spells.

"He's very important, not only for us, but for the competition to have back in playing," he told Fox Footy.

"We'd be mindful if we came in expecting him to play 90-to-100 minutes, he might not play for another couple of games after that.

"We'd want to make sure we ease him back in.

"While he's training at the moment, he hasn't done any competing work; that's going to take a number of weeks before he gets his body used to that.

"We'd imagine him starting off with a low number - 50, 60 minutes or something like that before he gets into the groove of training."

Franklin sat out Sydney's round one in Adelaide against the Crows before the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-time Coleman medallist had been ruled out of the first two rounds but the indefinite competition suspension has allowed him to build up fitness.

Latest articles

World

UK PM: too risky to relax virus lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked Britons for abiding by the coronavirus lockdown but says it’s too risky to relax it yet.

AAP Newswire
World

New Zealand prepares for return to work

About 400,000 Kiwis will return to their workplaces with the lessening of the country’s clampdown from level four to level three.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ’s Ardern sceptical of virus tracing app

‘I remain a bit skeptical about what it’s going to be able to deliver,‘ New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says of a COVID-19 app.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

AAP Newswire
AFL

10-week AFL season an option: Dangerfield

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield says 16 games in 10 weeks is an option in order to get the competition up and running.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Western Bulldogs’ VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

AAP Newswire