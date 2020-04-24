AAP AFL

AFLW star Garner claims another big prize

By AAP Newswire

North Melbourne Kangaroos star Jasmine Garner - AAP

1 of 1

North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner is a warm favourite to take out the AFLW best-and-fairest award next week after adding another major prize to her impressive list of individual accolades.

The 25-year-old claimed the Kangaroos' best-and-fairest award on Friday night, narrowly edging out captain Emma Kearney.

The club prize came after Garner had already won player of the year honours from both the AFLW players' and coaches' associations.

It puts her in the box seat for the game's most coveted individual award when the AFLW best-and-fairest winner is announced on Tuesday night.

The versatile and consistent Garner was superb as North Melbourne topped Conference A and earned a spot in a preliminary final before the 2020 season was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Garner polled with 112 votes, with Kearney second on 111.

Tenacious midfielder Ash Riddell (107), Jenna Bruton (101) and Irish recruit Aileen Gilroy (83) rounded out the top five.

"I'm honestly very honoured to win this award," Garner said.

"I couldn't thank the club enough and all the staff and the coaches, and especially the girls.

"I'm not able to play the footy I do without the playing group so I just want to thank you girls for letting me play the footy I do."

Garner's outstanding 2020 campaign came after a switch from the forward line to the midfield.

"The midfielders we have in there, my job is made quite easy," she said.

"When you have someone like (Kearney) playing alongside you ... you just feel so much more confident."

Garner will face opposition for the AFLW best-and-fairest award from Jaimee Lambert (Collingwood), Karen Paxman (Melbourne), Madison Prespakis (Carlton) and Kiara Bowers (Fremantle).

Latest articles

News

Shepparton RSL to deliver Anzac Day service online

Tomorrow will be an Anzac Day like no other. Families will gather quietly at the end of their driveways in place of a dawn service and Shepparton’s cenotaph will be silent. The Shepparton RSL will hold a virtual service tomorrow, allowing locals across the region to join together and pay their respects.

Shepparton News
News

Police investigate failed arson attempt at Shepparton darts hall

Shepparton police are investigating a failed arson attempt at the Shepparton Darts Association hall earlier this month.

Liz Mellino
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows defend handling of Stengle incident

Adelaide revealed young forward Tyson Stengle had been booked for drink driving over a week after the incident happened.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldogs players fined, warned by police

Bailey Smith and Billy Gowers have been officially embroiled in Lachie Hunter’s car accident, with police fining and warning the Western Bulldogs pair.

AAP Newswire