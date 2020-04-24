AAP AFL

Roos coach does hard yards with players

By AAP Newswire

North Melbourne Kangaroos coach Rhyce Shaw. - AAP

1 of 1

Rhyce Shaw is going the extra mile to help guide his players through the AFL season shutdown with the North Melbourne coach completing the same fitness program as some of his charges.

Shaw, who played the last of his 237 career AFL games in 2015, believes the move helps him better understand the pressures his players are under as they prepare for the season restart in isolation.

"I'm always thinking about the players' mindset and putting myself in their shoes because it's so important that we understand our athletes as best we can," Shaw told the club's website on Friday.

"The one thing I've been lucky enough to do is I've got one of the boys' programs from our strength-and-conditioning coach and I've been doing it every day.

"So I kind of get a feel for what the boys are going through.

"I'm a bit of a different cat, I love that stuff anyway, but it's good to get a sense for what they're doing and how they're going.

"It has been a bit taxing, especially last week was a fairly big one for the boys, but it's good to see that the guys are still up and about."

Shaw has no inside information on when the season will get back underway, but his players have increased training loads recently in anticipation of an announcement.

The AFL had been hoping to release a return-to-play plan on Monday, April 27, but it is believed that announcement has been pushed back at least a week as the league seeks approval from relevant authorities.

"I think the AFL are doing a fantastic job in that regard, they're taking their time and not making any rash decisions," Shaw said.

"I think they'll play it as they see it and when we do come back we'll be back for good."

Latest articles

Rugby

RA chair slams departed Castle’s bullies

Rugby Australia interim chairman Paul McLean says departed CEO Raelene Castle was the victim of “abhorrent” bullying during her tenure.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Jones calls for RA board to follow Castle

Former Wallabies coach Alan Jones has kicked former Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle on her way out of the door and called for the board to follow.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Robertson reveals NZ Super Rugby model

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson looks to have let slip New Zealand Rugby’s plans for its Super teams if the sport can resume later this year.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows defend handling of Stengle incident

Adelaide revealed young forward Tyson Stengle had been booked for drink driving over a week after the incident happened.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldogs players fined, warned by police

Bailey Smith and Billy Gowers have been officially embroiled in Lachie Hunter’s car accident, with police fining and warning the Western Bulldogs pair.

AAP Newswire