More AFLW honours for young gun Prespakis

Young gun Madison Prespakis has added a second Carlton best-and-fairest award to her growing list of AFLW accolades.

The 19-year-old was voted the second-best player in the competition by her peers this week, finishing runner-up to North Melbourne's Jasmine Garner in the AFL Players' Association women's MVP award.

Prespakis also won last year's Rising Star award and has since gone on to cement her place as one of the league's genuine stars.

The prolific midfielder's latest accolade came on the back of a season in which she averaged 21.3 disposals despite drastically increased attention from defensive-minded opponents.

"For Maddy to be a dual best and fairest winner at 19 years of age is a remarkable achievement," Carlton coach Daniel Harford said.

"She handles the attention she receives from the opposition every week with class and sets a great example for our entire playing group."

Prespakis topped the Blues' disposals tally in six of seven matches, leading her side into a preliminary final before the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Maddy already has an impressive list of individual awards but it is the team success that really drives her and we love that," Harford said.

"She is going to be a fantastic player for the Carlton Football Club for a long time to come."

Prespakis finished on 74 votes, ahead of Rugby Sevens convert Chloe Dalton (56), Georgia Gee (43).

First-year players Grace Egan (41) and Lucy McEvoy (39) rounded out the top five.