AAP AFL

AFL greats remember Anzac Day thrillers

By AAP Newswire

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley - AAP

1 of 1

Nathan Buckley admits he contemplated going for glory as he streamed through the middle of the MCG with seconds left in Collingwood's famous Anzac Day draw with Essendon in 1995.

With the crowd at fever pitch, Buckley, then 22, picked up the loose ball on the defensive side of the centre square and sprinted towards goal.

He took a bounce and, rather than set sail with his booming right foot from outside 50, he tried to pick out Sav Rocca, who had just kicked his ninth goal to tie the scores.

But Rocca drew a crowd of defenders and the rest is history.

"I had a look (at goal)," Buckley said.

"You can't see it on the broadcast, I don't know whether it was one of the three guys in the contest with Sav, but I wasn't going to be able to carry him and it would've been marked in the goal square.

"And I had a player bearing down on me so I would've had to have kicked it 'up'.

"But never let the truth get in the way of a good story ... I should've had a ping and won the game.

"In many ways, it was probably a great way to start (the Anzac Day tradition) wasn't it?"

With this year's Anzac Day clash cancelled due to the coronavirus shutdown, Buckley joined Essendon greats James Hird and Jobe Watson on the club's Working Through It podcast to reminisce about the biggest blockbuster of the home-and-away season.

"The '95 game was extraordinary," Hird said.

"It was a lockout basically and ... it went from this massive (crowd) noise during the game to dead silence because neither the players not the supporters knew what to do."

Watson recalled the frantic final moments of the memorable 2009 clash when David Zaharakis clinched a stunning come-from-behind win for the Bombers with the last goal of the game.

"The thing that probably gets overlooked is that with about three minutes to go Ricky Dyson has kicked a goal from the boundary line, 50 metres out in the pouring rain," Watson said.

"Not once is this talked about.

"Ricky actually put us within a kick and all you get shown is Zaka's goal when poor old Ricky just gets overlooked.

"Then Leroy (Jetta) fell over and missed the unmissable goal that would've put us in front before (Zaharakis's goal), so it was funny the way it turned out like it did."

Watson nominates the 2013 win over the Magpies as his favourite Anzac Day match because he and his teammates could enjoy the 46-point victory well before the final siren.

Latest articles

News

Treating Shepparton pets at a distance

While plenty of businesses have moved online because of coronavirus restrictions, some things just need that human touch. Our pets, for example. Gone are the days of veterinarian waiting rooms packed with pet owners chatting about their furry...

John Lewis
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino
News

Dookie woman’s painted rock mailbox drop brings brightness to neighbourhood

Dookie’s Barb Rigano was walking down the street of her home town last week when she had a bright idea.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows defend handling of Stengle incident

Adelaide revealed young forward Tyson Stengle had been booked for drink driving over a week after the incident happened.

AAP Newswire