Hubs can get AFL season rolling: Auld

AFL fixture boss Travis Auld says quarantine hubs - whether that's one hub featuring all 18 teams or multiple bases - appear to be a necessity if the season is to resume.

Players, including AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield, have recently warmed to the concept of hubs after initially opposing the idea.

"It feels like the only way we're going to get our season started, " Auld told the Working Through It podcast.

"It might not be the way we complete our season but it certainly feels like the way we need to get it started."

Auld flagged the possibility of the AFL using either a single 18-team base, or setting up multiple hubs featuring a set number of teams.

"We've got a few options in front of us from one hub with 18 teams together, playing at maybe two, three stadiums for a season," he said.

"Then there's an opportunity to have maybe up to three hubs - so six teams in each hub, located in different states, playing out of traditional home and away venues."

Auld said the AFL's return would be governed by two key sectors.

"We're in the hands of government and the community as to when they think it's right for us to start again.

"All we can be is as best prepared as we can, and have the industry fully aligned - clubs, players, broadcasters and venues - so if we get the opportunity to restart then we're ready to go."

Auld said the AFL, its clubs and players now had a clearer idea of how the hubs would function.

"Early on there was a lack of information because we simply didn't have it," he said.

"Players were getting asked questions about what a hub looks like and what they'd think about a hub and if you don't have all the information it's difficult to understand how we're going to deal with some of the concerns they've had.

"We've had a few conversations with the players.

"They're starting to understand it a bit better and they're starting to get a bit restless, so I think they're keen to play," Auld said.

"A hub really is a term for 'how do we put our players in an environment where we can personally prioritise their health and safety, but also not be a burden on the community?'

"We're very aware that there's a bigger picture here.

"We want to complement what's happening, not be a distraction and certainly not be a burden on the health system. A hub format allows us to do that."