FIVE OF THE GREATEST AFL/VFL PLAYERS OF ALL TIME:-

GARY ABLETT SENIOR. Played: 1982-1996. Clubs: Hawthorn, Geelong. Games: 248.

Considered the most exciting player ever, kicked 1031 goals including three consecutive seasons of more than 100 from 1993. A human highlight reel with spectacular marking, amazing agility and a rugged streak befitting his times.

GARY ABLETT JUNIOR. Played: 2002-current. Clubs: Geelong, Gold Coast. Games: 346.

Rated the best player since the turn of the century, he has done it all: two Brownlow medals; two premierships; five-time Leigh Matthews medal winner as the AFL Players Association's MVP; eight-time All Australian - his record speaks for itself.

WAYNE CAREY. Played: 1989-2004. Clubs: North Melbourne, Adelaide. Games: 272.

Dubbed 'the King' during an imperious reign as the competition's best player. A dual premiership captain and seven-times All Australian regarded as the best forward of the modern era.

JOHN COLEMAN. Played: 1949-54. Club: Essendon. Games: 98.

A brief career but everlasting impact. In his 98 games, Coleman kicked 537 goals - a mind-boggling average of 5.48. The full forward in the AFL's team of the century, the league's annual leading goalkicker is awarded a medal in his name.

LEIGH MATTHEWS. Played: 1969-85. Club: Hawthorn. Games: 332.

Nicknamed 'Lethal' for his uncompromising style, a brilliant forward-midfielder who kicked 915 goals. A four-time premiership player before becoming a four-time premiership coach, also in the first batch honoured as a 'Legend' of the AFL.

