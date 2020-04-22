AAP AFL

AFLW MVP Garner juggles footy and plumbing

By AAP Newswire

Jasmine Garner - AAP

Days after the AFLW season came to a premature end, AFL Players Association MVP Jasmine Garner was back on the tools full time.

The 25-year-old is currently completing a plumbing apprenticeship and worked full time throughout a stand-out season with North Melbourne - only taking days off to travel for AFLW commitments.

"The company I work for are really supportive of me playing footy so it worked out," Garner told AAP.

"It can be tiring - long days at work - but I love footy and I love work."

It's certainly worked out so far.

This season, Garner moved into the midfield and averaged 20.1 disposals across seven games, along with booting eight goals to help North to a first AFLW finals campaign.

After taking a few days off to let the season shutdown "sink in", Garner settled back into work at Cooke & Dowsett, while maintaining her fitness and skills training.

She was on her way home from work on Monday when she received a flood of text messages congratulating her on winning the AFLPA MVP award.

"We obviously don't play footy for awards but I think this one is pretty special because it's voted by your peers and the players we play against," Garner said.

"So I'm pretty proud to win this award, and to know I've got the respect of the other players in the competition."

Garner is one of many AFLW players who juggle work with football and admits her schedule can be a tough balancing act.

Nevertheless, with the support of her club and employer, it's one she hopes to maintain.

"It can be quite tiring when you're playing footy one day then you've got to go to work the next or you work all day, train at night, don't finish until 10.30 and have to get up at 5 the next morning," Garner said.

"So I'll just wait until the time comes and if I have to speak to my work to organise something I will - but hopefully I can maintain both."

