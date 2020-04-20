AAP AFL

Dees optimistic of early Bennell showing

Melbourne recruit Harley Bennell could be one of the beneficiaries of the AFL season suspension, with coach Simon Goodwin optimistic the former Docker could feature early in the competition's potential return.

Bennell managed just two games in four seasons at Fremantle and has had ongoing calf issues in recent years - including minor setbacks since the Demons handed his career a lifeline over pre-season.

Goodwin said the season's suspension had allowed Bennell and several other players to build towards a return to play.

"He's tracking really well and I think one of the things that have come out of this is it's a chance for us to get our list really healthy," Goodwin told Fox Footy Live.

"Probably in the summer we just lost a few heading into the season so we get (Christian) Salem back, (Nathan) Jones, (Harrison) Petty, (Mitch) Hannan, (Bennell), (Aaron) vandenBerg - so there's six guys that will come along pretty well for us.

"Harley is tracking really well, he's doing a lot of his running program, getting some really good load in.

"So there's a really good chance that he will re-join the group when we come back into training and train with us and be available for selection after the first few weeks, so I think that's an exciting thing for us."

If the AFL season is completed, it is likely there will be far tighter turnarounds between games.

Goodwin said he would rely heavily on the expertise of high performance manager Darren Burgess - previously Arsenal's director of high performance - in regards to managing his team.

Soccer teams often face tight turnarounds between league matches and various cup ties - such as the UEFA Champions League.

"I've really leant on Darren Burgess in this space - he's dealt with soccer, albeit it's a different game - about playing long seasons and short turnarounds and lots of games," Goodwin said.

"Clearly the game is going to be decreased by about 20 per cent, our season will be decreased by about 25 per cent.

"So training will also decrease and I think the thing about players is they love playing the game, so I don't think there's going to be a major issue for us."

