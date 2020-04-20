Crows yet to settle on Stengle sanctions

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has expressed the AFL club's disappointment in Tyson Stengle's drink driving incident and says the Crows are yet to settle on sanctions for the young forward.

Stengle was pulled over by police while driving an unregistered car in Adelaide's south-western suburbs in the early hours of the Thursday before the Easter long weekend.

The 21-year-old failed a blood alcohol test with a reading of 0.125 and faces a fine and loss of licence, along with any club-imposed sanctions.

"There's a few details that we're working through at this point," Nicks told the club's website.

"As an (executive) we're looking at the moment about what those sanctions will be.

"There will be sanctions, obviously. There's a certain way we go about things and that's not one of them."

Stengle has played three AFL games for Adelaide since joining the Crows at the end of 2018, having previously made two appearances for Richmond.

He featured in round one before the competition's suspension and Nicks said the drink driving incident was a "really big setback" for the young forward.

"I know Tyson's probably the most disappointed person and probably slightly embarrassed about what he went through," Nicks said.

"Hopefully for him it's a learning experience. He's a young kid and he's had a fantastic pre-season, so for him it's a really big setback.

"But in saying that he'll put his head down now and he'll go hard and get back to work."