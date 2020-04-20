North’s Garner wins AFLPA women’s MVP

North Melbourne AFLW star Jasmine Garner has claimed the AFL Players' Association most valuable player award as she continues to reap the benefits of her move into the midfield.

The 25-year-old was an All-Australian forward in her first season with the Kangaroos in 2019 after moving from Collingwood.

This year she starred on-ball and kicked eight goals from shorter stints in attack as North Melbourne topped Conference A.

The Kangaroos reached the preliminary final last month before the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Garner was a clear MVP winner with 413 votes from her peers, ahead of second-year Carlton youngster Madison Prespakis (227) and Collingwood's Jaimee Lambert (201).

"I'm truly proud to be recognised by the AFLW players as their MVP," Garner said.

"The AFLW competition has come so far in such a short space of time, all the players have put their heart and soul into performing, so for the cohort to value my contribution this highly is something I won't forget."

Fremantle tackling machine Kiara Bowers was named AFLW's most courageous player after a stellar second season back from multiple knee injuries.

Bowers paid tribute to both Garner and Prespakis.

Garner not only does it in the middle but she does it up forward as well," Bowers said.

"She kicked three goals in a couple of games - she's just incredible and I don't think she's stopping any time soon.

"Mads (Prespakis) is so young and she's just so fearless that when she's out there she can't really get shut down at all."

Melbourne skipper Daisy Pearce was named best captain for the third time, on her return from a maternity break, and St Kilda youngster Georgie Patrikios was picked as the best first-year player.

Collingwood's Chloe Molloy and Prespakis headlined the first AFLW '22under22' side, which was voted on by fans after an initial squad was picked by an AFLPA panel and Champion Data.