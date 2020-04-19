AAP AFL

Crows defend handling of Stengle incident

By AAP Newswire

Tyson Stengle - AAP

1 of 1

Adelaide board member Rod Jameson has defended the AFL club's handling of Tyson Stengle's drink driving incident, which was announced publicly over a week after it occurred.

Stengle was pulled over by police while driving an unregistered car in Adelaide's south-western suburbs in the early hours of the Thursday before the Easter long weekend.

The 21-year-old will face a fine and loss of licence after failing a blood alcohol test with a reading of 0.125.

The Crows sent out a press release about the incident on the evening of Friday, April 18, the same day Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter made headlines with his own drink driving incident.

The club statement didn't contain any detail about when Stengle was pulled over.

Stengle compounded his error by failing to promptly let club officials know.

"Tyson didn't inform the club until two, nearly three, days post the incident taking place so it happened in the early hours of Thursday morning and we weren't informed until Saturday afternoon," Jameson told ABC Grandstand on Sunday.

"Then it goes through a bit of a process.

"We had to inform some partners of the club and there was a hook-up on the Friday morning for all of the players.

"He needed and wanted to tell the players first before it was then made public.

"We don't hide behind it, it's disappointing."

Stengle, who made his club debut for Adelaide in round one after his switch from Richmond, is also facing a fine and playing ban imposed by the club.

Jameson said the regular Friday morning Zoom meeting, designed to help keep players in touch during the coronavirus shutdown, had been a key factor in the delayed release of the news.

"I wasn't a part of it, I didn't hear what he said to the playing group, but that was the rationale; that he wanted to be able to tell the players in person, which is why the press release with regard to the incident didn't come out until the Friday afternoon," he said.

"He's extremely remorseful."

Latest articles

News

Close contacts to GV Health staff member given all clear for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health workers in close contact with a former staff member who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been given the all-clear for the virus. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said a “medium sized number of staff” had...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton police issued no new social distancing infringements across weekend

Shepparton police have praised the community for obeying COVID-19 restrictions, after officers did not issue any social distancing infringement notices during the weekend. Senior Sergeant Ross Brittain said no fines were handed out from Friday night...

Madi Chwasta
News

Greater Shepparton general practice set to benefit from $100 000 COVID-19 grants

As the district’s frontline workers continue to brace for further challenges from the coronavirus crisis, the Greater Shepparton Response team is working hard to find solutions. The Goulburn Medical Workforce Fund (GVMF) is giving out two...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldogs players fined, warned by police

Bailey Smith and Billy Gowers have been officially embroiled in Lachie Hunter’s car accident, with police fining and warning the Western Bulldogs pair.

AAP Newswire