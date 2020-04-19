SA great place for AFL hub: Crows chairman

Adelaide chairman Rob Chapman has pushed South Australia's case to host a quarantine hub should the AFL choose to implement the strategy to restart the premiership season.

The hub concept, under which teams would split into three groups and isolate in different states to limit COVID-19 exposure, is increasingly likely to come into play.

The league is working to have a return-to-play plan ready to release by the end of April and Chapman believes SA is primed to play a pivotal role.

"We'd love to host something here in South Australia ... I think we're really well placed to, particularly given our COVID-19 results of previous days," Chapman said on Sunday on ABC Grandstand.

"We've got the resources, we're a footy state so we've got access to some really great ovals.

"I'm sure we could work with the SANFL to utilise some of their premises and ovals.

"I've even spoken to one of the SANFL club presidents who has offered up his club's resources if that was to occur.

"We'd love to host something here if that's the way we go but we're up for travelling to wherever as long as the boys are safe and conditions are right.

"We'll play anywhere, any time."

Western Australia, Queensland and SA have been touted as key states in the hub strategy, but a drop off in new coronavirus cases in Victoria has improved chances the state could also host a hub.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has attempted to allay fears about the hub plan, with the AFLPA's Paul Marsh and Patrick Dangerfield among those to voice safety concerns.

But Chapman is increasingly confident the league will find a way to get the season back under way which works for fans, players and cash-strapped clubs alike.

Even without crowds, the revenue brought in by the resumption of games would be vital, but Chapman said the pain would continue as clubs came to grips with football department budgets likely to be slashed by around 30 per cent.

He said job losses would be inevitable but vowed the Crows' premiership-winning women's program would survive.

"It's one of the best decisions we ever made as a football club," he said.

"I'm very proud of us that we won the right to participate in the (AFLW) competition and I, for one, will not let the COVID-19 pandemic stand in the way of its future success.

"It's got to prosper and, as a footy club, we'll be getting right behind it."