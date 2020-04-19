AAP AFL

Saints’ Hill backs lead-in for AFL restart

By AAP Newswire

Bradley Hill - AAP

1 of 1

St Kilda speedster Bradley Hill is confident three weeks is enough for players to prepare for the restart of the AFL season.

The competition has been shutdown until at least May 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a return date will soon be announced.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan is adamant he will be able to deliver definitive details around the competition's resumption date by the end of April.

Before games can recommence, likely in July, players and coaches will need time to regroup at clubs.

Hill, who joined the Saints from Fremantle during the off-season, said it was up to players to ensure they remained fit while in lockdown.

"Personally I think (three weeks is) enough," Hill told Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"If you keep doing the program the clubs have set out for us over this period and keep fit, it shouldn't be any dramas at all.

"We have done a big pre-season over the last 12 weeks or whatever it was.

"If we can just maintain that fitness and come back and have a three-week training period I reckon we should be good to go."

The AFL has conceded matches will resume without fans but has not yet settled on the proposed plan of returning to play in quarantine hubs.

AFL Players Association chief Paul Marsh and AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield have both voiced their concerns about the hub concept.

Latest articles

Opinion

Stick with the logic of lockdown

Nothing is more evident of a world gone wrong than sitting inside on a beautiful autumn day and worrying about going outside. But there it is - the New Order of things demands we pay close attention to our social movement, our interaction with...

John Lewis
Opinion

No fishing, so it’s time to fix the boat

We still have a lock-down in force and that means no fishing for at least the next three weeks, so we have filled in our time to date with cleaning, sorting and repairing our fishing gear and tackle. That’s done, so let’s move on to our boat and...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Stay home to avoid smashed plates

Does the world operate according to a plan, or is it really a collection of plates smashed against a wall that just happen to fall into a nice shape sometimes? I can’t decide. Look, I’m a struggling poet and I’m not built for...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Magpies uncertain on player contracts

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson says his AFL club hopes to honour current player contracts but the coronavirus crisis may impact this.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire