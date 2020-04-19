Saints’ Hill backs lead-in for AFL restart

St Kilda speedster Bradley Hill is confident three weeks is enough for players to prepare for the restart of the AFL season.

The competition has been shutdown until at least May 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a return date will soon be announced.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan is adamant he will be able to deliver definitive details around the competition's resumption date by the end of April.

Before games can recommence, likely in July, players and coaches will need time to regroup at clubs.

Hill, who joined the Saints from Fremantle during the off-season, said it was up to players to ensure they remained fit while in lockdown.

"Personally I think (three weeks is) enough," Hill told Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"If you keep doing the program the clubs have set out for us over this period and keep fit, it shouldn't be any dramas at all.

"We have done a big pre-season over the last 12 weeks or whatever it was.

"If we can just maintain that fitness and come back and have a three-week training period I reckon we should be good to go."

The AFL has conceded matches will resume without fans but has not yet settled on the proposed plan of returning to play in quarantine hubs.

AFL Players Association chief Paul Marsh and AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield have both voiced their concerns about the hub concept.