Blues’ Curnow suffers knee setback

By AAP Newswire

Charlie Curnow. - AAP

Carlton forward Charlie Curnow is unlikely to play this year even if the AFL season does recommence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23-year-old has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury, with scans revealing problems from surgery to fix a broken patella.

It means Curnow's full recovery from the injury has been pushed back by up to six weeks.

Blues football boss Brad Lloyd said Curnow's knee was not healing as well as hoped.

"Charlie is walking around with only a small amount of discomfort," Lloyd said.

"He does not require any surgery, but given the nature of this injury, it's likely this will result in a four to six week setback.

"It remains difficult to determine if Charlie will be ready to play this season, however, it does appear more unlikely than likely.

"We will continue to manage the situation to ensure the long-term interests of Charlie and his time in the game are protected, while also supporting him throughout this time as he continues his recovery."

Curnow has kicked 77 goals for the Blues after debuting in 2016.

