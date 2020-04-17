Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is facing drink driving charges after crashing into several parked cars in Melbourne.

Police were called to Middle Park about 8.45pm on Thursday following reports a Toyota SUV had knocked into four parked vehicles.

When officers arrived, the Toyota was found but the 25-year-old had left the scene.

Hunter was found in South Yarra and also fined $1652 in breach of the coronavirus restrictions.

Victoria Police on Friday said a Middle Park man was given a preliminary breath test and a subsequent evidentiary breath test, returning a reading of 0.123.

He will be charged with drink driving and other traffic offences.

The Western Bulldogs said they were "aware of an incident involving Lachie Hunter on Thursday evening".

"We found out about the incident in the last couple of hours and we'll obviously take the time to investigate it," club president Peter Gordon told SEN radio.

"Football is very prominent in people's lives ... but this isn't the message we want to send out there."

Gordon said Hunter "is a good young man" and suggested he was not "dealing at all appropriately with the pressure that a lot of people are under and the circumstances in which we live.

"But you can't use that as an excuse. This is behaviour we don't want to see and we'll get an explanation for it, get the circumstances, but the message we want to send to people during these difficult times is you need to put extra effort into sticking to the community effort," he said.