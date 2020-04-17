AAP AFL

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

By AAP Newswire

Lachie Hunter (right) of the Western Bulldogs (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is facing drink driving charges after crashing into several parked cars in Melbourne.

Police were called to Middle Park about 8.45pm on Thursday following reports a Toyota SUV had knocked into four parked vehicles.

When officers arrived, the Toyota was found but the 25-year-old had left the scene.

Hunter was found in South Yarra and also fined $1652 in breach of the coronavirus restrictions.

Victoria Police on Friday said a Middle Park man was given a preliminary breath test and a subsequent evidentiary breath test, returning a reading of 0.123.

He will be charged with drink driving and other traffic offences.

The Western Bulldogs said they were "aware of an incident involving Lachie Hunter on Thursday evening".

"We found out about the incident in the last couple of hours and we'll obviously take the time to investigate it," club president Peter Gordon told SEN radio.

"Football is very prominent in people's lives ... but this isn't the message we want to send out there."

Gordon said Hunter "is a good young man" and suggested he was not "dealing at all appropriately with the pressure that a lot of people are under and the circumstances in which we live.

"But you can't use that as an excuse. This is behaviour we don't want to see and we'll get an explanation for it, get the circumstances, but the message we want to send to people during these difficult times is you need to put extra effort into sticking to the community effort," he said.

Latest articles

News

GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has not yet confirmed the position of the staff member. A spokesperson said the staff member was currently self-isolating, and was no longer at the...

Charmayne Allison
News

$140k to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

Prostate cancer specialist nurses will continue to service the Goulburn Valley despite Shepparton’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch not going ahead this year. Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia yesterday committed $140 000 to fund the Goulburn Valley...

Liz Mellino
News

Murchison jars commemorate fallen soldiers

Murchison RSL sub-branch members are adding a simple touch to the town’s cenotaph for Anzac Day commemorations this month. Volunteers will paint images of soldiers and poppies on 42 jars, which will be illuminated with candles. Unfortunately...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Magpies uncertain on player contracts

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson says his AFL club hopes to honour current player contracts but the coronavirus crisis may impact this.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL’s answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

AAP Newswire