AFL boss doubts longer season would work

AFL-starved fans are unlikely to be served up a feast of footy in an expanded 2021 season after league boss Gillon McLachlan poured cold water on the idea.

AFL legend Kevin Sheedy has proposed a radical 28-round season model be adopted for the next three years to help the league and clubs recover from the financially-crippling COVID-19 shutdown.

"I think it is challenging to think of going beyond 22 rounds," McLachlan told reporters on Thursday.

"There's venue availability, there's challenges around the ability of the players to cope with an extended season and we've got contracts with venues, broadcasters and others that are challenging to roll into different seasons.

"It might be possible, we'll have a look at it, but instinctively there are some structural challenges to doing that.

"Right now there are no bad ideas and it's incumbent on us to look at everything."

The AFL and its clubs have stood down around 80 per cent of staff with the season halted until at least May 31.

Even when the season does get back underway, with confidence growing that could happen in July, the league is bracing for a massive financial hit that will reshape the landscape from next year.

The soft cap on football department spending is expected to be slashed by around 30 per cent, with a reduction in the salary cap also expected to shrink playing list sizes.

"For reasons that are obvious, all aspects of football are under review going forward," McLachlan said.

"List sizes have come up, but I have no information that it would mean it would have any impact this year.

"... The important thing to note is that the discussions that are happening around reduced list sizes need to be thought of around list management rules, the way players go from whatever the second tier looks like to the main list and how the whole football system works."

McLachlan confirmed the league is working on a return-to-play plan that it will release to clubs and fans by the end of April.