AAP AFL

McLachlan: AFL draft changes looming

By AAP Newswire

AFL draft to go ahead in 2020 - AAP

1 of 1

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has forecast changes to this year's draft but says the prospect of lifting the minimum draft age is still a work in progress.

Premiership coaches Damien Hardwick and Luke Beveridge have this week thrown their voices behind fresh calls to raise the draft age, citing benefits for both young players and AFL clubs.

But critics of that plan have suggested the existing rules - which stipulate players must be at least 18 on December 31 in the year they are drafted to be eligible for selection - work just fine.

"The draft age is being discussed by working groups," McLachlan said on Thursday.

"I know there are various views on all of that, but one thing I've heard in the last 24 hours from various people around football ... is that the best 18-year-old kids are walking straight into very good teams and having an impact straight away.

"People are looking for the whole draft class to be more mature, but they certainly don't want to have less access to the best 18-year-olds."

Some prominent football figures have suggested the coronavirus pandemic presents an opportunity to raise the draft age, with players currently unable to push their draft cases because feeder competitions are currently shutdown.

But one sticking point already raised by clubs is that future pick trading has already been done with an eye towards this year's draft.

Many clubs' plans would be thrown out of whack if the draft was put on hold for a year.

McLachlan dismissed suggestions the draft would not go ahead at all in 2020.

"I'm very confident that the draft will go ahead," he said.

"Clearly there's a possibility that it will be in a different form in the way that it's broadcast and the way it's done, just because of the environment.

"But we will need a draft."

Latest articles

Opinion

Stay home to avoid smashed plates

Does the world operate according to a plan, or is it really a collection of plates smashed against a wall that just happen to fall into a nice shape sometimes? I can’t decide. Look, I’m a struggling poet and I’m not built for...

John Lewis
Opinion

Food brings us closer together, even when we’re further apart

SANDY LLOYD believes kindness is feeding our souls I have made my first batch of soup for the year. It’s about two months earlier than I usually wake the slow-cooker from its summer hibernation and simmer-up a vat of lamb shank, barley and...

Sandy Lloyd
Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Magpies uncertain on player contracts

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson says his AFL club hopes to honour current player contracts but the coronavirus crisis may impact this.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL’s answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

AAP Newswire