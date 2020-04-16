Just one AFL game in 1000 days for Swan

Sydney's 2016 grand-final ruckman Sam Naismith is resigned to the likelihood of playing only one senior game over a frustrating 1000-day period in his injury-plagued, stop-start AFL career.

Highly valued by the Swans, 27-year-old Naismith has played just 29 senior games since being taken in the 2013 rookie draft

The 206cm big man didn't play a senior match in the 2015, 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

But across 2016 and 2017, when he logged all but two of his senior appearances to date, he underlined his value to the side

In the 2016 grand-final loss to the Western Bulldogs, he logged a game-high hitout tally and a personal career-best disposal number.

Knee issues, primarily an anterior cruciate ligament injury, meant he went 919 days between his appearance against Geelong in a 2017 semi-final and round one of the 2020 competition without playing a senior game.

"'It (919 days) probably put into context how long it was since I last played, I knew it had been a while," Naismith told AAP.

'"There's been some hurdles along the way ,but just thinking about it that way it really puts a value to it, it's a lot of time."

Naismith will have played just one game in 1000 days if the competition, which is already suspended until May 31, doesn't resume by the first week of June.

"Hopefully it isn't that long but it seems like it might be," Naismith said.

The game against Adelaide was just the second time he has played an opening round game.

"There was a bit of social distancing around, but I remember I went up and gave Horse (Sydney) coach John Longmire) a hug and got around a few of the boys, it was really great, it was almost like debuting again," he said.

He recorded a career-high number of kicks and a game high tally of hitouts and helped Sydney to a 20-5 advantage at centre clearances.

Underlining how long it had been between games was how different the Sydney teams were in those two matches.

Only eight of the players he took the field with in September 2017 against Geelong were part of the team against Adelaide and several of the latter group hadn't previously played an AFL game alongside Naismith.

Naismith has tried gymnastics, Pilates, and a leg extension machine to try and keep injuries at bay.

While the shorter quarters will help him as someone who hasn't played much recently, Naismaith isn't fussed about the possibility of facing five-day turnarounds once the competition resumes.