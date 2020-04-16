Saints to consider redrafting McCartin

AAP AFL
Saints to consider redrafting McCartinBy AAP Newswire
St Kilda will consider recalling former No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin, but only if he's "100 per cent right" after recovering from his head injuries.
The 23-year-old has suffered eight concussions since 2014 and was delisted last year as part of a plan to put his career on hold until at least 2021.
The key AFL forward now feels ready to return to a full training program once coronavirus lockdowns end.
St Kilda coach Brett Ratten admits McCartin's health is improving and he will make a decision about the player's future when the AFL resumes.
"Because of the isolation, we haven't seen Paddy for a while," he told Nine's Footy Classified.
"(McCartin's) been hitting the marks that he has to get on his testing so everything he's doing is really good and positive.
"We have to dig a bit further to see if he's ready to play AFL.
"If he is, then we'll consider him but there needs to be more testing and our doctors need to have a look at him to make sure he's 100 per cent right."
An optimistic McCartin told SEN earlier this week he was in a good place following a harrowing few years.
"The doctors have told me I don't have any greater risk than any other player on an AFL list when I go out and play footy (of) getting concussion," he said.
Last May, the 35-gamer opened up on the horrific impact the brain injuries had had on his life.
"I haven't really done a whole heap, I haven't been doing a lot of anything, really, and that's probably been the hardest part," he told Triple M.
"I've sort of lost my footy identity a little bit, but then also my identity as a person as well."