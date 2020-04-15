AAP AFL

Scott behind push for midweek AFL games

By AAP Newswire

Geelong coach Chris Scott - AAP

1 of 1

Premiership coach Chris Scott has floated playing games every night of the week even when the AFL recovers from the financial carnage caused by COVID-19.

AFL legend Kevin Sheedy has suggested expanding to a 28-round fixture as a way for the league and clubs to recoup serious financial losses from the enforced shutdown.

The four-time Essendon premiership coach wants the pre-season series scrapped and for the AFL to start before the NRL.

Scott likes the concept and thinks the AFL should look at more permanent midweek games, even once the effects of the coronavirus crisis pass

The Geelong coach is unsure how players would handle the increased workload, but sticking with shorter quarters would be a way to do it.

"I suspect I would cope a lot better than some of the players," Scott told Fox Footy.

"I think, in principle, the idea of shorter games, but maybe even open up the possibility for more games in the season to get a bit more equity in the competition.

"Those ideas have merit and it's also possible players could back up a little bit quicker if the game was adjusted a bit.

"I've always been an advocate of playing more games consistently through the week.

"The idea of Monday night football and Thursday night football; the big marquee games virtually every night of the week has some appeal."

The AFL has gradually increased the number of Thursday night matches in recent years, but has steered away from Monday night football since 2011.

Various reports have suggested the AFL is looking into scheduling football on every day the Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be on.

The postponed Games were going to be held from July 24 to August 9 and were set to provide blockbuster prime time ratings for the AFL's free-to-air TV broadcaster, Channel Seven.

Latest articles

National

SA to ramp up COVID-19 testing

South Australia will ramp up testing for coronavirus as the fresh numbers in the state stabilise.

AAP Newswire
National

WA teachers concerned over COVID-19

Western Australian teachers are worried about a possible move to open schools this month, amid a lack of COVID-19 protection.

AAP Newswire
National

Reinforcements for QLD health workers

Paramedic graduates will be fast-tracked to help under-pressure health workers, while Chinese Australians are the target of racist attacks because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Magpies uncertain on player contracts

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson says his AFL club hopes to honour current player contracts but the coronavirus crisis may impact this.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL’s answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

AAP Newswire