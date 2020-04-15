Five day breaks not sustainable: Zorko

Facing a stacked AFL schedule after the coronavirus shutdown, Brisbane Lions captain Dayne Zorko has warned five day turnarounds won't be sustainable for players.

With the competition suspended until at least May and 17 games still left for each team to negotiate, players are set to hit the ground running when the AFL resumes.

The AFL are reportedly considering relaunching the season on July 24, possibly playing games daily over the first two weeks to help fill a TV slot that was made available by the Tokyo Olympics' postponement.

Shorter quarters and extended benches have been suggested by the likes of Lions coach Chris Fagan as ways to navigate the busy schedule with teams facing four to five-day turnarounds.

But Zorko warned it was "not possible" for players to cope if asked to have a minimum five day break between games throughout the season.

"I think four (day turnaround) would be extremely tight. I know five day (breaks), we have had a couple of those in the past few years and is certainly doable," he said on Wednesday.

"But whether you can do that consistently, I don't think that is possible.

"You could possibly squeeze out a four day break then a seven day break, but to be backing four or five days in a row is pushing the body to the limits and certainly would be stretching the lists."

However, Zorko believed players would be physically prepared to play well into the year to complete the season with reports the grand final may be staged as late as New Year's Eve.

"That (NYE grand final) would be halfway through our pre season (normally). It will throw a spanner in the works (for 2021 preparations)," he said.

"But if that is what it takes then most players would be comfortable with that.

"We will be ready to play footy for as long as we need to.

"(And) it would be pretty exciting for the teams that play in it (grand final) I reckon, bring in the New Year as champions."