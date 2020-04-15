AAP AFL

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

By AAP Newswire

Adam Simpson - AAP

1 of 1

West Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson has hit back at critics who have suggested bloated coaching panels have harmed the game and restricted the freedom of AFL players.

Simpson knows there is pain coming in the form of reduced football department spending, with the soft cap expected to be slashed by around 30 per cent in response to the coronavirus shutdown.

But he rejects the idea that the wholesale culling of assistant coaches will see a rise in scoring and free up the game.

"That's ridiculous ... the No.1 priority we have as a coaching group is to get them to play to their strengths and make them feel like they're good enough to do anything they can," Simpson told SEN on Wednesday.

"I don't buy into the (idea) that we're restricting players from playing with more flair - we encourage it, we want it - a bit of freedom within a discipline, I suppose.

"The notion that you pull back the coaches and you're going to score more or they won't be able to defend as well ... it's not that restrictive, it really isn't.

"We spend a lot of our time trying to get our players to play with freedom and flair."

The AFL and its clubs have stood down around 80 per cent of their workers with the season in hibernation until at least May 31.

It remains to be seen how staffing levels will rebound in areas like recruiting and player development and welfare when the season resumes.

Player development and education roles have been the key driver of the growth of football departments over the past decade.

Simpson argues that expanded welfare capability has allowed clubs to take a punt on players that they previously might not have.

He used the example of a potential draftee who had come from a rough upbringing, whose parent had broken up and who struggled with learning difficulties.

"We'll take that risk because we've got support for that player mentally and physically," he said.

"The footy stuff is easy 'Just get on the track, mate, and go'.

"But all the stuff around him, that's what we've catered for over the last five to 10 years.

"That's why (football) departments have grown because of our ability to take on diverse cultures and bigger risks because we can handle them a bit better.

"That's the balance of reducing everything - can we still draft that kid?"

Latest articles

Rugby

Storm wait on Vic’s chief health officer

Victoria’s sports minister says a decision on whether Melbourne can train or play NRL in the city will likely be left with Victoria’s chief health officer.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors can’t guarantee NRL player buy-in

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney is unsure if all of his players have the appetite to spend months away from loved ones to compete in the NRL.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Magpies uncertain on player contracts

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson says his AFL club hopes to honour current player contracts but the coronavirus crisis may impact this.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL’s answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL hubs could be ‘cruise ships’: GWS boss

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd says he is scared of the risks involved with creating quarantine hubs for AFL teams.

AAP Newswire