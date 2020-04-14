AFL Giant Jacobs prepared to bide his time

AAP AFL

New Giants ruckman Sam Jacobs is happy to concentrate on his own preparations, unperturbed that the NRL is positioning itself to get the jump on the AFL by becoming the first code in Australia to re-start in 2020.

The NRL has nominated May 28 as the day it wants to resume, while the AFL has suspended its competition until at least May 31 and will review the situation before the end of April.

Injuries limited Jacobs to just five games in his final season with Adelaide in 2019 and he barely had time to make his GWS debut before the comp closed down.

News that Australia's other major football code is eyeing a return date before the end of next month, hasn't got Jacobs feeling envious.

"Not really, we're just waiting till the information comes to hand,"Jacobs told AAP.

"Other codes can make their own decisions, but even with the others there's a lot of chatter about how it's going to look.

" (I will) just sit tight and just make sure I keep doing the right things."

South Australian Jacobs and his family returned home after the competition was suspended, self-isolating on his wife's farm for two weeks.

"Moving back home and into the country gives us that bit more freedom and a bit more to do while we're in isolation," he said.

GWS generated plenty of early buzz and were considered one of the competition hot shots, after following up two pre-season wins with a 32-point first-round home victory over Geelong.

Jacobs doesn't believe they should totally shut out all the buzz that was building around them..

"I think it's important to harness a bit of the excitement around the club," he said.

'As a group we are very level-headed."

Jacobs is part of a star-studded midfield, which will get even stronger later in the year when Callan Ward and Tim Taranto should return from long-term injuries.

"I feel very privileged, I guess, that they see me as hopefully an important piece going forward to get where we want out of the year," Jacobs said.

"I definitely love working with them. I've been fortunate over my whole career, I've always had a very strong midfield at my disposal.

"Another opportunity to hopefully get that elusive flag that I'm chasing."

Jacobs has played finals in five of his previous 11 seasons with Carlton and Adelaide, with a losing grand final in 2017 with the Crows the closest he came to a premiership.

