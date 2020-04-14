AAP AFL

Essendon won’t seek AFL funds: president

By AAP Newswire

Essendon chairman Lindsay Tanner - AAP

1 of 1

Essendon won't seek AFL financial assistance, believing the club's independence would be partly compromised by receiving funding from the league.

The Bombers have joined clubs including Adelaide, Collingwood, West Coast, Hawthorn and Richmond in opting against requesting financial help from the AFL amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The AFL has secured credit lines of up to $600 million to support clubs during the suspension of competition until at least May 31.

But Essendon's president Lindsay Tanner says the Bombers won't be among the so-called 'assisted' clubs.

"Assisted clubs will be required to work closely with the AFL around in-depth club reporting and will also have to stringently work within AFL approved parameters with respect to expense management," Tanner said in a letter to members on Tuesday.

"And although the financial backing of the assisted club is guaranteed by the AFL, it is not lost on us that a significant portion of the club's independence would be compromised.

"As such, we are determined to maintain our financial independence from the AFL for as long as possible and therefore we will be classified what the AFL deems as an 'unassisted club' for the time being."

The Bombers are midway through an expansion of the club's Tullamarine training facility with Tanner conceding funding to finish the redevelopment would be made more complex by not seeking AFL money.

"This began in October last year and was scheduled to be completed late this year," Tanner said.

"We are in the process of exploring our options with respect to the scope of the project more broadly and the existing financial contributions we have in place to support the project."

Latest articles

News

Dhurringile woman in “excruciating” pain due to surgery suspension

A Dhurringile woman is begging the government to loosen restrictions on elective surgery as she endures excruciating pain awaiting a hip replacement. Joanne Honeybun, 50, was rushed to GV Health emergency on April 3 when her chronic hip pain reached...

Charmayne Allison
News

This Shepparton mum taught her children at home over 25 years - here are her top tips

As a homeschooling mum of 25 years, Shepparton’s Cheryl Jandesu has some advice for parents facing the daunting, uncertain road of remote learning. You will get through this, your kids will be okay - just enjoy the ride. “So many parents are...

Charmayne Allison
News

Lulla’s hands out hampers to help local indigenous families in need

Lulla’s Children and Family Centre may be down to just one child. But that has not stopped staff from serving their families from afar. The indigenous childcare centre has been sending out hampers of essential items to parents and FaceTiming...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Magpies uncertain on player contracts

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson says his AFL club hopes to honour current player contracts but the coronavirus crisis may impact this.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL hubs could be ‘cruise ships’: GWS boss

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd says he is scared of the risks involved with creating quarantine hubs for AFL teams.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL’s answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

AAP Newswire