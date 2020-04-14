AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch is cautiously optimistic the AFL premiership season will emerge from the coronavirus shutdown in late July, with an even earlier return possible.

Koch has been buoyed by recent developments in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, with further progress to allow the resumption of games without fans or in quarantine hubs.

"If we're vigilant, and we keep making the progress that we are now, (playing by) the end of July is a possibility," Koch told SEN on Tuesday.

"But if there's a chink in the armour or we get too complacent and it flares up again, it puts it back.

"If we're lucky (it could be sooner). It really does depend on how well we do from now on."

Creating quarantine hubs, where teams are separated into three groups and isolated in different states to limit their exposure to coronavirus, is one of up to 15 scenarios the league is pondering.

The plan has sparked much debate, with senior coaches largely embracing the concept, while AFL Players' Association president Patrick Dangerfield has voiced his concerns.

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd is also wary of the risks, labelling hubs as potential cruise ships in the making.

Koch, who is confident all 18 clubs will ultimately survive the crisis, believes hubs shouldn't be disregarded as a way out of the shutdown.

"If we have to do it, if that's the plan that's decided on, we make it work," he said.

"If that's the only option available, the best option, then you've got to do what's best.

"We've go to think of the future of the game, not just your club or your own position, it is much bigger than that.

"We're literally fighting to keep it alive."

There were multiple reports on Tuesday - based on discussions between player agents and the AFL Players' Association - that certain players are set to be eligible for the federal government's JobKeeper scheme.

Given the 50 per cent pay cut AFL players are taking in April and May, rookies - who normally earn the AFL base salary of $85,000 - would reportedly immediately be eligible for the $1500-a-fortnight (before tax) payment.

If games do not resume after May 31, the pay cut increases to 70 per cent of players' base salaries. Then, players normally on base salaries of up to $140,000 would reportedly also be eligible for JobKeeper support.

Meanwhile, Richmond coach Damien Hardwick welcomed the idea of using mid-week games to cram more fixtures into a condensed season when footy returns.

He was confident players could manage shorter turnarounds between games.

"A guy like Dustin Martin, he might only play 60 per cent every game moving forward or Trent Cotchin, these type of players," Hardwick told Fox Footy Live..

"Bench sizes would have to increase, rotation numbers would have to increase, game time might have to decrease.

"But the fact of the matter is, if it gets more games into the season, I think people would enjoy it, people would love it and it becomes a managing aspect for us as coaches."