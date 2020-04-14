Magpie Moore no waste in defence: Buckley

Collingwood star Darcy Moore won't be changing his role any time soon with Magpies coach Nathan Buckley confident he will be an All-Australian as a defender.

Some feel that with his height, speed and marking ability Moore, the son of two-time Brownlow Medallist Peter Moore, is wasted in defence.

While conceding the 24-year-old has the talent to make a major impact at either end of the ground, Buckley says he adds real value where he is.

"He could go back in front of the ball but I happen to believe he's an All-Australian defender ... I think he's still blossoming and developing in that key defensive role," Buckley said in an online Collingwood club fan forum.

"His aerial ability is one of his really strong points which is one of the reasons why he's so damaging as a backman.

"If you can mark the ball from an opposition kick you can turn them around really quickly and go back the other way so marks in the backline from an opposition attack are invaluable.

"Spoils are great and killing the ball is great but it's still a ground ball there that they can keep territory and go forward from.

"Marks behind the ball are critical."

Buckley singled out Hawthorn as a club that recognised the danger of a strong aerial defence and adjusted their attacking approach accordingly.

"I think Hawthorn have been a side for a long time that have been happy to use kicks to grass to try and avoid exactly that; the opposition marking the ball," he said.

"They will kick to grass, they will kick low so that they can pressure the opposition in key territory but Darcy's marking is a really strong attribute for us."

Moore is off-contract at the end of the year and is reportedly in the sights of premiers Richmond as a replacement for retired five-time All-Australian Alex Rance.

However, player contracts have been frozen as the AFL and clubs grapple with slashing costs after the competition was shut down.

Buckley was asked about comments by Port Adelaide great turned broadcaster Kane Cornes that 2020 was the Magpies' last chance to win a flag due to problems such as a salary cap squeeze, an ageing list and injuries.

"Does that mean the world is ending?" Buckley replied.

"That's the only way I can make sense of that one because it depends what timelines you're looking at I suppose. I think we're in pretty good shape for the next four to five years minimum."