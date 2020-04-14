Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

AFL premiership coach Luke Beveridge says lifting the minimum draft age from 18 is an "absolute no-brainer" decision, a call supported by Richmond's Damien Hardwick - but veteran recruiter Matt Rendell begs to differ.

Football's coronavirus shutdown, which has put all senior and underage competitions on hold, has created a unique opportunity to lift the draft age to 19 should the AFL so desire.

Fans of the move, like Beveridge, argue it would lessen the strain on young people who are trying to complete their final year of school while chasing their AFL dream ahead of a national draft.

"Every other year, as much as I'd advocated for the draft age to be lifted, I was finding it hard to work through how you'd actually do it," Beveridge told SEN on Tuesday.

"But now because none of the pathway programs are playing and training it just makes absolute sense - if we feel strongly enough about it and the benefits we'll get from it - to just go ahead and do it."

This year's under-18 national carnival could be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, which would leave some players unable to push their cases to be drafted in November.

AFL rules stipulate players must be at least 18 on December 31 in the year they are drafted to be eligible for selection by clubs.

Richmond counterpart Hardwick flagged lifting the draft age even beyond 19, especially with list sizes expected to be cut in the future.

"What I do love about lifting the draft age is the players will have some sort of education or some sort of training behind them," he said on Fox Footy Live.

"Because the AFL career probably only averages out to about three or four years at most, for most (players) so at least they can fall back on something, they haven't missed out ... I probably could go a little bit higher (than 19) - for mine, one year out of school is okay but two years would be even better."

Beveridge argues that finishing school then entering the workforce or university for a year allows prospective AFL players extra time to mature physically and mentally.

Rendell, who was recently let go by Collingwood in a cost-cutting measure, doesn't disagree with that assertion.

But the former Adelaide recruiter says the benefits of being involved in a professional football program, where young players earn a good wage, receive full-time coaching and extensive off-field education, are much greater.

"They get looked after so well at AFL clubs," Rendell told SEN.

"Gone are the days of flogging them to death (at training) and expecting them to do everything the senior players do.

"Why waste a year of their (football) education by putting it up to 19?

"I can see the pros of it, but I'm very much in favour of leaving it how it is."

Beveridge added that he was vehemently opposed to proposed reductions in AFL clubs' playing list sizes, arguing it would act as a disincentive to young players by denying them opportunities at the top level.