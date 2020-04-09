Giants Stadium key AFL option for Oct-Nov

Sydney Olympic Park looms as a key precinct in the resumption of both the NRL and AFL, with Giants Stadium set to be one of few dependable options for the latter to host games at beyond September.

Uncertainty surrounds a potential AFL restart date and fixture, but chief executive Gillon McLachlan has repeatedly made it clear the league intends on playing the remaining 16 rounds of an abridged 2020 season.

The league is looking at several models amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Long-term quarantine hubs are hogging the headlines, while the idea of teams playing multiple games during away trips has also been floated.

The AFL's challenge is compounded by the fact that Twenty20 World Cup organisers have booked a stack of its venues, including the MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval, Perth's Optus Stadium plus the Gabba, in October and November.

"Giants Stadium is a fantastic stadium ... there's a lot of inventory at Sydney Olympic Park and we'd be able to accommodate a lot of things, so I'm sure it's going to get well considered," GWS chief executive Dave Matthews told AAP.

"Both inside the normal framework of a season, but also potentially in October and November.

"We held a very successful Olympics in that precinct 20 years ago and a lot of that infrastructure is still in place and has actually improved.

"Accommodation, an Olympic swimming pool, the NSW Institute of Sport and our own training base ... the availability is there and we're as eager as anybody to see some football happen at the appropriate time."

AFL-owned Marvel Stadium remains McLachlan's trump card beyond September, but Giants Stadium would allow both GWS and the Swans to play games in Sydney during that stretch.

"If Giants Stadium presented an opportunity for the Swans, because of the SCG being unavailable, then it's a logical one to take," Matthews said.

Matthews wasn't worried about the hypothetical of both the AFL and NRL wanting players to isolate at Olympic Park, noting "they're after rectangles and we're after ovals".

The Royal Easter Show was cancelled because of the health crisis and other non-football bookings at Giants Stadium, both tentative and finalised, are now in doubt.

"A substantial part of October and November is available," Matthews said.

"There's one or two dates yet to be confirmed but we're working with (Sydney Showground boss) Peter Thorpe and the RAS to make it available. And make sure the AFL know it's available."

Meanwhile, Matthews suggested the concept of private ownership was "worth discussing" but added there had been no formal talks with the AFL or US-based members of his club's coterie group.