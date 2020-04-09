AAP AFL

AFL coach Worsfold out of isolation

By AAP Newswire

Essendon coach John Worsfold - AAP

John Worsfold is just one of many Sandgropers planning to make the most of Perth's forecast maximum of 33C on Thursday.

But Essendon's AFL coach will probably enjoy the sunshine more than most.

The 51-year-old has been cooped up in isolation under government orders for the last two weeks, having returned home to Western Australia to be with his family during the AFL's coronavirus shutdown.

"I'm a free man ... I've already teed up someone for a run," Worsfold said.

"You're allowed to run with one other person, so I'm following all the regulations.

"It hasn't been too bad. I've been around home with my family, so that's made it pretty easy."

Worsfold said his exercise bike had been given "a bit of a smashing" while he'd been sending family members to run essential errands.

"There hasn't been too many places to go so it's not as if everyone else is leaving to go out for a coffee or whatever," Worsfold said.

"Everyone has been in close to the same boat as myself, I just haven't been able to go to the shops or do anything like that."

Worsfold has remained in contact with his Essendon players through phone and video communication during the shutdown period and has urged them to maintain daily routines.

He has been cautious not to overload the players with too much information since their round one win over Fremantle on March 21.

"We've given the players a bit of a spell from football education over the first couple of weeks but we've got stuff that's now going to get filtered out to players," Worsfold said.

"There's some learning opportunities around the game plan that we've been building and what we've learnt from round one."

