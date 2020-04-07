AFL Swan Heeney amused and baffled

Sydney AFL star Isaac Heeney is amused by the debate over his best playing position and his off-season activities, but is serious about this club building something special.

The dynamic 23- yeah old starred in Sydney's opening round game away to Adelaide, kicking four goals as a key forward and picking up maximum Coaches' Association votes.

His effort was all the more meritorious as he had missed several training sessions over the previous couple of months with a quadriceps issue and then a broken thumb.

A midfielder through his junior days, Heeney started his AFL career up forward as there was no place for him in Sydney's star-studded on-ball brigade during his first couple of seasons.

He got more midfield minutes the last two years, but against Adelaide, Heeney thrived up forward in the absence of injured duo Lance Franklin (knee) and Sam Reid (calf)..

Heeney's heroics against the Crows triggered more chatter that he should be used primarily as a forward.

"It is amusing to be honest, it is a funny one," Heeney told AAP.

'Because I think if the midfielders in our team are firing and playing well like they did against Adelaide, I'm stoked to be in the forward line.

"But I guess if they are struggling in any way I'd love for Horse (Sydney coach John Longmire) to move me around and try and get me in amongst the footy.

"'It's a hard one because ultimately I think I can play my best footy as a midfielder who can go forward and hit the scoreboard as well."

Sydney last year missed out on the finals for the first time in 10 seasons, finishing a lowly 15th with just eight wins.

With several of their youngsters having played 50 or more games and a handful of others not far short of that mark, Heeney was optimistic.

"I think in the near future we can do something pretty special if we hold on to this list, it's a great, talented squad and an exciting squad," he said.

''It's just a matter of getting that experience and building on that."

Heeney said he was amused about the opposing reactions to what he has been doing in isolation on his parents' hobby farm, saying it had been blown out of proportion

He said he had been surfing on a foam surfboard, not wakeboarding.

"'It's sort of baffled me a little bit that people are reacting to this," Heeney said.

'Horse rang me up and said he's not worried, he backs my judgement completely and I looked at that and take massive confidence out of that."