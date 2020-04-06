AAP AFL

Longmire defends AFL star Heeney over flip

By AAP Newswire

Isaac Heeney of Sydney Swans - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney coach John Longmire has defended AFL star Isaac Heeney in response to criticism of his isolation behaviour, saying now is the time to take a breath and hold back on strong opinions.

Heeney has headed back to his family farm near Newcastle, NSW, during the league's COVID-19 shutdown.

After footage subsequently emerged of Heeney wakeboarding and backflipping into a dam, former Port Adelaide midfielder Kane Cornes was forthright in his criticism of the young gun, saying he could not "get over the stupidity".

AFL legend Jason Dunstall and NRL great Mark Geyer were among those to come to Heeney's defence, with Geyer saying "it's a dark day in the world when we bag a bloke for having a bit of fun as a pandemic takes over the world ... you (Cornes) are stupid."

Longmire offered a more measured take on Monday, arguing everybody should focus on more important matters during the health crisis.

"We've just got to hold back a bit at this time with the really strong opinions," Longmire said on SEN.

"I don't know what you guys were doing in your early 20s, but I bet you it wasn't self-isolation.

"We've just got to take a deep breath. I'm pretty confident Isaac knows where the line is, he grew up on that farm."

Heeney, who recovered from a broken thumb to play a leading role in the Swans' season-opening upset win over Adelaide, has quickly become a fan favourite at the SCG.

The 23-year-old defended himself in an interview with the Nine Network.

"I've got enough experience and I know when I'm putting myself in danger and at that point in time I didn't feel like I was," he said.

"I was having some fun. Coming back here and the (best thing) for my mental health is to have a bit of fun with my family."

Latest articles

World

Japan PM ‘to declare state of emergency’

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to announce his plans to declare a national state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
World

China sees rise in new coronavirus cases

China says 78 new asymptomatic cases of coronavirus have been identified as of the end of the day on Sunday, compared with 47 the day before.

AAP Newswire
World

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Asterisk AFL premiership no issue for Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says it won’t bother him if the 2020 AFL premiership comes with an asterisk.

AAP Newswire
AFL

All sports in this together: AFL, CA CEOs

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan and Cricket Australia counterpart Kevin Roberts have little interest in start a turf war as uncertainty continues to cloud 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Dangerfield not sure about short quarters

Geelong superstar and AFL Players’ Union president Patrick Dangerfield isn’t sure about shortened quarters or reduced player lists, saying nothing’s decided.

AAP Newswire