AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

By AAP Newswire

The AFL has joined the growing trend of sports across the globe to consider isolating all teams in one or possibly two locations in an attempt to recommence its 2020 season.

AFL football operations general manager Steve Hocking says the league is open to the idea of having all players quarantined away from their families in order to complete the match schedule when they are given the green light to resume playing.

The competition is suspended at least until May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic with 16 rounds remaining in the already reduced campaign.

"It is just part of how you set up a fixture that is the important part, the fixture is the number one and from there, how do you execute and deliver the fixture? That is where we are currently," Hocking told the Sydney Morning Herald.

He said all 18 AFL clubs will be given a mini pre-season of three weeks before games are again played for points with the next decision on a possible start date for the remaining 16 rounds of the regular season to come later this month.

"We are only contemplating 144 games at this point in time, all those other discussions are not being had - it's 144 games," Hocking said.

The league has not yet contemplated how the finals series will look while at this stage there are no plans to further reduce the number of fixtures.

