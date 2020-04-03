AAP AFL

AFL umpires agree to huge pay cut

By AAP Newswire

AFL umpires agree to pay cut during COVID-19 shutdown - AAP

1 of 1

AFL umpires will take a minimum 50 per cent pay cut during the shutdown period under a new agreement struck with league headquarters.

The figure will increase to 70 per cent if the 2020 season is postponed beyond May.

The measures come in response to the crippling financial crisis the game is facing because of the global coronavirus outbreak.

"The umpires have agreed to take a significant reduction to their salaries to limit the game's financial losses and to ensure we can keep the industry going," AFL head of umpiring Grant Williams said.

Under the agreement, AFL umpires will receive 50 per cent of their base and match payments when the season resumes.

The whistleblowers have agreed to continue working through to the end of December, if required, to ensure the completion of the season.

The AFL remains intent on playing a 153-match home-and-away season, plus finals.

Latest articles

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

XPT train which derailed near Wallan exceeded speed limit

A train that derailed near Wallan, killing its driver and pilot, entered a section of track at more than 100km/h, despite a limit of 15km/h. The speed limit for the passing loop had been imposed after the diversion of rail traffic from a main line...

Seymour Telegraph
News

Two arrested for tree felling in Reedy Swamp

After a long wait by concern locals, two people have been arrested for tree felling near Reedy Swamp.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Asterisk AFL premiership no issue for Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says it won’t bother him if the 2020 AFL premiership comes with an asterisk.

AAP Newswire
AFL

All sports in this together: AFL, CA CEOs

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan and Cricket Australia counterpart Kevin Roberts have little interest in start a turf war as uncertainty continues to cloud 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Saints open to AFL return to suburbs

St Kilda is on board with the push for AFL matches to be played at Melbourne’s suburban venues to work around an impending clash with cricket.

AAP Newswire